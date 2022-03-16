Jerry Cantrell Shares Animated New Video For “Siren Song”

Home News Federico Cardenas March 16th, 2022 - 10:39 PM

Photo credit Raymond Flotat

The guitarist and singer-songwriter Jerry Cantrell, known for his work as the vocalist and lead guitarist for rock band Alice in Chains, has released a new animated video for his track “Siren Song.” The song was originally released on Cantrell’s 2021 album, Brighten.

The new animated visual features the stunning artwork of director and animator Nate Merritt. Bloody Disgusting, who exclusively premiered the video on their website, explained that the video can have many different interpretations depending on the viewer. On the surface, the video “shows a western-themed fantasy world that could be a trip through the mind of the songwriter.” On the other hand, one could have a more broad view of the message the video intends to give, serving “as a metaphor for life’s challenges: work, love, and loss mixed with the beauty of a life well-lived.” Bloody Disgusting went on to add that that the video contains many hidden easter eggs that will be familiar to dedicated fans of Cantrell. Overall, the video shows itself as being haunting and fun, a great compliment to the somber but beautiful track created by the renowned rock musician.

Watch the official music video for “Siren Song” via YouTube below.

The new music video was released in promotion of the beginning of Jerry Cantrell’s North American tour, set to kick off on March 24 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The tour will continue hitting cities including Toronto, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York and many others, finally concluding on May 8 with a show at the House of Blues in San Diego. The tour will promote Cantrell’s newest album, Brighten.

Jerry Cantrell has also recently released a music video for the title track of Brighten. Brighten is the first solo album the musician has released in 18 years.

