Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Cancel Co-Headlining Tour Because Of COVID-19

A much anticipated co-headlining tour featuring rock bands Bush and Stone Temple Pilots has been canceled due to COVID-related circumstances. The two bands were originally scheduled to embark on a 11-date tour that was slated to begin September 30 in Mesa, Arizona and conclude on October 17 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Last Friday, Bush broke the disappointing news to fans. In an announcement, the band revealed that they have also canceled their upcoming festival appearances.

“We cannot stress enough how heartbreaking it is to not be able to go out and play after all of this time, and after all of our attempted starts and ensuing stops over the past year and a half,” says Bush. In their statement, the band apologizes to their fans and Stone Temple Pilots for pulling out of the upcoming tour.

Stone Temple Pilots expressed their understanding upon hearing this news. “We are of course saddened by this news, but it’s a sign of the times right now,” said the band. Other than their October 9 date in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Stone Temple Pilots still plan on playing all of their sole headlining shows in October and November. The band is scheduled to play a 16-date tour that begins on October 18 in Wichita, Kansas and concludes on November 9 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Last November, Bush performed a drive-in concert in celebration of the release of their deluxe edition of their newest album, The Kingdom. This performance, which was done as an installment in the “Concerts In Your Car” series, featured an extra high 360 degree stage and included a visual light show. Bush’s lead singer, Gavin Rossdale, teamed up with longtime David Bowie band member Mike Garson earlier last year to cover a stripped down version of Bowie’s iconic track “Heroes.”

Last February, Stone Temple Pilots released their eighth studio album. Perdida is a fully acoustic album that features the band shifting away from their earlier grunge sound in favor of a soft and soothing approach. This album incorporates a vast array of classical instruments including tambourine, flute, shakers, piano and violin. The band was forced to cancel their 15-city tour supporting this album earlier in 2020 after lead singer Jeff Gutt severely injured his back.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz