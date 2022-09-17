Bush Debut Euphoric New Single “Heavy Is The Ocean”, The Art Of Survival Out October 7

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 17th, 2022 - 3:51 PM

English rock band, BUSH, has shared a new single “Heavy is The Ocean,” which is the second release from their upcoming album The Art of Survival.

“Heavy is The Ocean” features a set of intoxicating drums and opens on a heavy guitar riff that is rightfully given its moment in the sun in the song’s chorus.

According to Blabbermouth, Gavin Rossdale, the band’s frontman, stated, “[this song] really sets the tone and the gravitas of the album. I love the power of the ocean. It’s mesmerizing to me. It feeds your soul. This song uses the imagery I love.”

As for the band’s upcoming album, Rossdale also tells Blabbermouth that the songs off this specific record will embody that of the human condition to persevere, stating, “I think the nature of life is the art of survival. Everyone is being tested all the time but we find a way.”

This past summer, Bush took the stage with Breaking Benjamin as part of Alice in Chains’ North American Tour. For more on this, see here.

The Art of Survival will be available on October 7.

The Art Of Survival tracklist:

1. Heavy Is The Ocean

2. Slow Me

3. More Than Machines

4. May Your Love Be Pure

5. Shark Bite

6. Human Sand

7. Kiss Me I’m Dead

8. Identity

9. Creatures of the Fire

10. Judas Is A Riot

11. Gunfight

12. 1000 Years

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz