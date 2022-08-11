No Age Drops Pulsing New Song “Tripped Out Before Scott”

No Age has dropped a new single from their upcoming album, People Helping People (out on September 16). The single, “Tripped Out Before Scott”, is a drum-infused beach song.

Vocalist and drummer Dean Allen Spunt brings love to the beach; his mellow vocals befit a relaxing day listening to the waves crashing on the shore, while his drumming has a similarly soothing and calming effect on the listener. Guitarist Randy Randall strums out an arpeggiation that further mimics the oceanic sound the duo are going for. No Age aims to bring a love of beach songs under a punk umbrella, and “Tripped Out Before Scott” succeeds on all accounts.

No Age has previously released another single and accompanying music video from People Helping People, “Andy Helping Andy”. The duo will be on tour throughout the Fall; they will join Melt-Banana on stage for part of their tour, and will also appear at the Freakout Festival sometime from November 10 to November 13.