Korn Discuss Where They Are With Fieldy And His Healing Process

Home News Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2022 - 12:49 PM

According to Blabbermouth, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch of California-based nu metal band Korn recently issued an update about bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu and his healing process. Welch assured fans that the group has been in contact with him and that they will be getting together after their current tour to see how he is doing.

“We’ve been in contact with him. I just e-mailed him the other day. So we’re gonna get together and talk to him, see how he’s doing, see where his head is at, after this tour,” Welch explained during an interview with Kerrang! Radio, “ Me and Munk were just talking about it. We love him, we’ve been in communication with him, and we’ll see.”

Back in June 2021, Fieldy announced that he would not be playing on Korn’s co-headlining tour with Staind due to “personal issues.” The band issued a statement in support of his hiatus. Each of the bandmembers individually expressed their support.

Drummer Ray Luzier spoke about Fieldy stating, “He is our brother. We love him. We support him 110 percent… We definitely miss him out here.”

Frontman Jonathan Davis offered some words of his own, commenting, “I pray that he can figure it out and get better and come back and be a huge part of this band again.”

The band has persevered through multiple cases of Covid-19, postponing a show after receiving a positive coronavirus test. After returning to the stage, Davis had to remain seated throughout most of the concert due to the effects of the virus. Soon after, Munky tested positive. However, the band continued to tour. The group has recently been included on the Rocklahoma 2022 lineup alongside Megadeth, Evanescence and more.