Frank Zappa’s Entire Catalog Acquired By Universal Music Group

The entire catalog of the legendary musician, guitarist and visionary Frank Zappa was recently acquired by Universal Music Group (UMG) the world’s largest music rights company.

According to an article on blabbermouth, this recent development follows recently concluded negotiations between Universal Music Group and the Zappa Trust, composed of Zappa’s children Moon, Dweezil, Ahmet and Diva Zappa. The complete contents of the sale to Universal Music Group are incredibly diverse, containing all of Zappa’s music and recordings, his extensive film archives and even Zappa’s name and likeness. Though the sale is recent, the Zappa trust has been working with UMG and its subsidiaries since 2012, when they helped digitize Zappa’s music.

Mark Cimino, chief operating officer of Universal Music Publishing Group, a subsidiary of UMG, had this to say about the late Zappa and the recent deal: “A powerful voice in music and culture, Frank Zappa was one of the most brilliant artists of his time. We are honored to welcome Zappa’s influential song catalog and that his estate has chosen UMG to uphold his artistry and to grow his immense legacy throughout the world.”

The Zappa trust also recently commented on the sale, stating: “UMG have more than proven their passion for Frank’s art and so the entire Zappa family — Moon, Dweezil, Ahmet and Diva — is thrilled to pass the baton to the new forever stewards for all things Frank Zappa. Old and new fans will get more of what they want — more Frank Zappa music for years to come.”

With this agreement between the Zappa trust and Universal Music Group completed, fans of Zappa and his work are likely waiting to see which direction the music publishing giant will go with the beloved artist’s work next.