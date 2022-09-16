Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” & “My Hero” Hit Four Different Billboard Charts

Home News Federico Cardenas September 16th, 2022 - 8:54 PM

Two of the Foo Fighters’ classic hits, 1997’s “Everlong” and 1994’s “My Hero” have soared on the Billboard charts, Loudwire reports. This recent explosion of interest into the 90’s hits comes two weeks after the band’s tribute concert to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in March at the age of 50.

Fittingly for a show meant to celebrate a beloved icon in the history of rock, the Foo Fighters streamed their performance live on the internet and on Paramount+ for people all over the world to hear. This celebration of the musician quickly led to fans all throughout the country revisiting the Foo Fighter’s hits, bringing attention to some of their greatest songs.

Their track “Everlong,” the more successful of the two, eventually rose to the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs, while also reaching #9 on Hot Alternative Songs, #11 on Hot Rock Songs and #13 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. “My Hero” eventually reached #3 on Hot Hard Rock, #14 on Hot Alternative Songs, #18 on Hot Rock Songs and #21 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

The Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett has recently shared a track entitled “Born and Raised.” Dave Grohl’s Them Crooked Vultures have recently reunited to offer a tribute concert to Taylor Hawkins as well.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz