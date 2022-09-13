Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Shares Nostalgic New Single “Born & Raised”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 13th, 2022 - 3:53 PM

Back in July, Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett debuted his single “Long, Long Year.” Now, Shiflett has returned with his latest solo release, “Born & Raised”, the second single he recorded with six-time Grammy Award winning record producer Vance Powell who has previously worked with Chris Stapleton and Jack White.

Speaking on the song’s production, Shiflett offered, “My trip out to Nashville in March of 2021 was my first time recording any solo material since I made Hard Lessons,”He continued, adding, “I hadn’t done much traveling post-covid lockdown so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know. In true Nashville style we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours. Vance was great and made me feel right at home, and the group of players he put together were on point.”

Back in March, the band lost their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins and the rest of the band, including Shiflett, were scheduled to perform at Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogotá, Colombia when he was found lifeless in his hotel room. The band had just performed at Lollapalooza Argentina mere days before his passing.

Following Hawkins’ passing, the band canceled the remainder of their tour dates but have since announced two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts with one in London, England at Wembley Stadium that took place on September 3 and one that is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum on September 27. Special guests for the events include Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons, Chad Smith and more.