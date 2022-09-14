Death Cab for Cutie Shares Live From Home Full Livestream Concert

Home News Federico Cardenas September 14th, 2022 - 9:10 PM

Fans of the Bellingham, Washington based rock outfit Death Cab for Cutie all over the world have now been given the opportunity to see a full concert from the band, performed live from the band’s home. According to Under The Radar, the band streamed this performance to YouTube on September 12.

The intimate performance shows all five members of the band’s lineup perform a set of primarily newer tracks, as well as a cover of R.E.M.’s 1991 classic “Near Wild Heaven.” Included in the setlist are the band’s tracks “Here To Forever,” “Foxglove Through the Clearcut,” “Rand McNally,” “Roman Candles,” as well as the previously unreleased single “Pepper,” among others.

The band intends their Live From Home to act as a fundraiser for The Brigid Alliance, a fundraiser dedicated to providing access to reproductive rights. The band’s lead and founder Ben Gibbard delivered a short statement on the concert in the show’s description, noting that he “started Live From Home during the pandemic when I wanted nothing more than to play music with my bandmates. As we’re now back together, it feels only fitting to have everyone in that little room with me to bring it full circle.”

He goes on to advertise the show as showing the band “play stripped down versions of new songs as well as some old favorites, chat about the record, and answer your questions before the album is out in full on 9/16.” He concludes the statement by directing fans to the Brigid Alliance’s website here. Watch the full Live From Home performance below.

The band’s livestreamed performance comes a few days prior to the release of their upcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, set to drop on September 16.