Death Cab For Cutie Debut Unique Listening Experience For New Single “Rand McNally”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 9th, 2022 - 9:55 PM

Down for a scavenger hunt? Death Cab for Cutie has unveiled a unique listening experience for their new track “Rand McNally.” Starting today, fans can unlock and listen to the song by visiting any of the 800+ locations the band has played during their 25-year career. The band has also announced a forthcoming “Live from Home” performance, which will take place on Monday, September 12th at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET. Tune in here on the 12th to watch.

Death Cab for Cutie’s highly-anticipated tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows, is due to arrive on September 16. The album has received critical acclaim from The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Vulture, with all three publications highlighting the album in their recent fall previews. Fans can access the “Rand McNally” listening experience by visiting the band’s official website, or checking out this map.

The release of “Rand McNally” follows the band’s recent single, “Foxglove Through the Clearcut,” a spoken-word track that both feels like a revival of the Transcendentalism era and a sign of the band’s continued evolution. The band also recently released “Here To Forever,” which has been resting at the number one spot on AAA for quite some time now. Clearly, Asphalt Meadows is more than just a return to form for Death Cab for Cutie; it’s a new chapter for a band that has always pushed the limits of the sentimentality within indie rock.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

