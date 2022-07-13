Death Cab For Cutie Shares Dynamic New Song and Video “Here to Forever”

Home News Karan Singh July 13th, 2022 - 2:17 PM

Death Cab for Cutie is booked for the second half of 2022. With a lengthy tour ahead of them, the band is also set to release their next album, Asphalt Meadows, on September 16. With their first single already out, they have now released another to stir up anticipation. Watch and listen to “Here to Forever” below:

The band debuted the above song at a show last week, so the studio recording will be a relief to those itching for a cut cleaner than the average concert bootleg. Based on the two songs out already, it seems the upcoming album will feature nothing out of the ordinary — this is always a great sign for fans of artists who establish themselves by staying true to their core sound.

The full tracklist of Asphalt Meadows is as follows:

I Don’t Know How I Survive Roman Candles Asphalt Meadows Rand McNally Here to Forever Foxglove Through the Clearcut Pepper I Miss Strangers Wheat Like Waves Fragments From the Decade I’ll Never Give Up on You

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried