Death Cab For Cutie Share Meditative New Single “Foxglove Through The Clearcut”

August 12th, 2022

Death Cab For Cutie is back again with new music, and it’s just as beautiful as we hoped. The band released their new single, “Foxglove Through The Clearcut,” along with an accompanying lyric video today, and this comes after mid-July’s release of “Here to Forever” which was the most-added song at AAA and Alternative radio. You can listen to “Foxglove Through The Clearcut” below.

The new track features the classic introspective and meditative instrumentation that Death Cab for Cutie is loved for, with moving spoken word elements that ultimately crescendo into a grand and percussive outro. The stunning lyric video was designed by frequent visual collaborator Juliet Bryant (Justin Vernon, Japanese Breakfast, Laura Jane Grace) and it perfectly compliments the song’s restrained and dreamy aesthetic. The lyrics shape out a portrait of identity, meaning, and place that lies in the middle of a dense word map, and the visuals reflect that in a tactile and mesmerizing way.

“Foxglove Through The Clearcut” is the second off of the band’s forthcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, and it’s clear that they’re just as talented as ever. Alongside news of the album, the band also unveiled their plans for a wide-ranging fall US headline tour which kicks off on September 22. The tour will feature support from Low and Yo La Tengo on select dates and will culminate with a two-night hometown finale at Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theatre on October 26 and 27. The tour dates are below.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Asphalt Meadows Tracklist:

1. I Don’t Know How I Survive

2. Roman Candles

3. Asphalt Meadows

4. Rand McNally

5. Here to Forever

6. Foxglove Through The Clearcut

7. Pepper

8. I Miss Strangers

9. Wheat Like Waves

10. Fragments From The Decade

11 I’ll Never Give Up On You

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE TOUR 2022

9/4 – All IN Festival @ Indianapolis, IN *

9/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

9/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field ^

9/24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

9/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

9/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

9/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

10/1 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^

10/3 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

10/4 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

10/6 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

10/7 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

10/8 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ^

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic ^

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival *

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren – SOLD OUT

10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim #

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego #

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

10/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre †

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre †

* Festival Performance

^ w/ Special Guests Low

# w/ Special Guests Yo La Tengo

† w/ Special Guests Chong the Nomad