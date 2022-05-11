Death Cab For Cutie Share New Philosophical Single “Roman Candles”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 11th, 2022 - 8:24 PM

Ben Gibbard and Jenny Lewis of The Postal Service

The eight-time Grammy-winning Band Death Cab For Cutie makes its grand return with their single “Roman Candles” and upcoming album Asphalt Meadows set to release on September 16. The indie rock band clearly understands their fans through this new song as it comes off as a hit for the genre instantly.

The song deals with mental health and personal struggles throughout life with feelings of discontentment and apathy. Some of the lyrics read, “I used to feel everything like a flame // But now it’s just a struggle to feel anything // (To feel anything) // I watch the world from a window on a hill.”

“Roman Candles” taps into feelings of isolation and almost an out-of-body experience with life when these struggles rise up in our lives. Although the song is on the shorter end running a little over two minutes, it certainly packs a punch when discussing the lyrics of the song.

In addition to their new album release, Death Cab For Cutie is also working on their Fall Headline Tour set to begin September 22 in Madison, Wisconsin. The general sale begins on May 20 with the presale starting just four days earlier. More information on tickets can be found here.

Their full album can be preordered here, and the new track “Roman Candles” can be listened to here.

More recently, Death Cab For Cutie has collaborated with over 100 artists for an Earth Day charity event with proceeds going to benefit various green initiatives.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried