Angel Olsen Invites Sturgill Simpson On Collaborative New Version Of “Big Time”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 13th, 2022 - 3:34 PM

American singer-songwriter and musician Angel Olsen joined forces with Sturgill Simpson on a new rendition of the title track from her sixth studio album Big Time which was released in June. Simpson and Olsen first connected after the release of her album My Woman in 2016.

Speaking on the collaboration, Olsen offered, “It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head” She continued, adding, “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.”

In the past few years, Olsen has also taken to releasing covers, adding her twist to Lucinda Williams’ 1998 single “Greenville” from her classic fifth studio album Car Wheels On A Gravel Road with Meg Duffy, Men Without Hat’s “Safety Dance”, The Velvet Underground’s “Femme Fatale” and Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings.” She even released an entire EP full of covers entitled Aisles in August 2021.

Last month, Olsen finished off her headlining tour with Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten with a concert in Central Park in New York City. The set included a joint cover of Harry Nilsson’s “Without You” as well as Etten and Olsen’s 2021 collaboration “Like I Used To.”

Olsen is currently scheduled to perform at tomorrow’s Americana Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee before embarking on a tour of the UK and Europe. She will be visiting Portugal, Spain, France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland as well as various cities in the UK.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela