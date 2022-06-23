Angel Olsen Teams Up With Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy On Cover Of Lucinda Williams‘ “Greenville”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 23rd, 2022 - 5:13 PM

According to Stereogum, American singer songwriter Angel Olsen has joined forces with Meg Duffy of Hand Habits for a twangy new cover of Lucinda Williams’ 1998 single “Greenville” from her classic fifth studio album Car Wheels On A Gravel Road. The cover was engineered by King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas.

Speaking about the cover and its importance to her musical inspiration, Olsen commented, “Before I wrote Big Time, I found a new obsession and love for Lucinda’s body of work. There is no one like her out there. It’s clear to me that her songs come from a very real place, and that’s the only kind of writing I like.”

The cover leans into folkier sounds, harkening back to Olsen’s exploration of country music. Her vocals are powerful and elaborate bringing new life to the song while also paying homage to the original. Duffy’s contributing vocals are complementary to the overall feel of the cover and its pure authenticity.

Olsen recorded the cover in Los Angeles in early June alongside Thomas. The cover is available exclusively on Amazon Music and is a part of their ongoing Amazon Originals project which sees musicians cover other prominent musicians’ works.

Olsen is no stranger to covers, in the past few years she has added her twist to Men Without Hat’s “Safety Dance”, The Velvet Underground’s “Femme Fatale” and Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings.” She even released a covers EP entitled Aisles in August 2021.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela