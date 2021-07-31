Angel Olsen Shares Moody, Slowed-Down Cover of Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance”

Home News Aaron Grech July 31st, 2021 - 7:20 PM

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has straddled the world of indie, pop and rock for years now, however her latest cover of the iconic Men Without Hats’ single “Safety Dance” sees the performer explore even more uncharted territory. This new cover will be featured on Olsen’s upcoming project Aisles, a collection of ’80s covers set for release on August 20.

Olsen’s cover of “Safety Dance” is reminiscent David Bowie’s Berlin-era, with slow, dark synth chords leading the song, while Olsen delivers her vocals in an equally hypnotic manner, as each lyric is sung in a slow, mellow manner. Although this cover lacks many elements of the original, including the iconic beeps from “The Safety Dance,” the song still manages to capture its era by paying tribute to Bowie.

“I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it, but my connection to these songs is pretty straightforward, I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous, and I think I needed to remember that I could!” Olsen explained in a press release.

Olsen has been keeping busy this year, teaming up with the likes of Sharon Van Etten for “Like I Used To” back in May and Jherek Bischoff for “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)” this past April. On May 7 Olsen debuted a new box set called Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, which contained her last two albums All Mirrors and Whole New Mess, along with the new LP Far Memory.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela