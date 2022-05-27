Angel Olsen Shares Cover Of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” With Proceeds Going To Gun Control Organization

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has shared a cover of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings”, which appears on the soundtrack to Apple TV+’s Shining Girls, according to Pitchfork.

The song, which evokes deep heartbreak and loneliness, is one of Dylan’s most popular and features some of his most memorable lyrics. Originally written by Dylan in 1963, the song is one of his most personal compositions. Olsen’s cover is a haunting and beautiful rendition of the classic song, with her delicate voice adding a new layer of sentiment to the already emotive lyrics. You can check it out below.

Olsen’s release comes in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, 2022, which fatally shot nineteen students and two teachers, and wounded seventeen others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. She has chosen to direct all proceeds from all her streaming royalties to the gun-control nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

The new album from Angel Olsen, Big Time, is scheduled for release on June 3 via Jagjaguwar. The title-song “Big Time,” was released on April 27th. Olsen will be playing at Ohio’s annual Nelsonville Music Festival in September, along with Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo, and more.