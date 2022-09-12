The Regrettes & Yungblud Announce Spring & Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon September 12th, 2022 - 7:22 PM

California-based punk rock band The Regrettes have been announced as support on Yungblud’s forthcoming spring and summer 2023 North American tour dates. The trek will take place throughout April, May and July visiting big cities like New York City, Atlanta and Nashville.

The Regrettes will be supporting Yungblud on his tour of the North American continent. Kicking off with the spring leg, the musicians will play at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington on April 28. They will then visit Canada with a show in Vancouver at the PNE Forum on April 29. Returning to the U.S., they will perform in Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Connecticut before returning to Canada with two nearly consecutive shows in Toronto and Montreal on May 26 and 28.

They will kick off the summer trek with a show in Sterling Heights, Michigan at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on July 7. They will continue touring the U.S. with concerts in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Missouri, Minnesota, and Oklahoma. Their final show is set for July 25 in Kansas City, Missouri at the Uptown Theater.

2022 has been quite an eventful year for both musicians. The Regrettes were included on this year’s Coachella lineup alongside Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd. They were also featured on the lineup for Treefort Music Festival alongside Snail Mail, Acid Tongue and Magic Sword. The band released their latest album Further Joy back in April. In March, Yungblud released the star-studded music video for “The Funeral” featuring Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. He debuted “Issues” live at Glastonbury Festival back in June. In August, he shared “The Emperor.”

The Regrettes & Yungblud Spring & Summer North American Tour Dates

4/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

4/29 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

5/2 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House And Event Center

5/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

5/11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

5/12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

5/13 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

5/16 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre

5/17 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

5/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

5/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

5/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

5/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

5/24 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome At Oakdale

5/26 – Toronto, ON @ History

5/28 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

7/7 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

7/8 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater At White River State Park

7/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

7/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AA

7/14 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop At Pier 17

7/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

7/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

7/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

7/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

7/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

7/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

7/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz