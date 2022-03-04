The Regrettes Share New Music Video For “You’re So F*cking Pretty” And Announce New Album “Further Joy”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki March 4th, 2022 - 6:49 PM

The American punk-rock band the Regrettes have premiered a new music video for the song “You’re So F*cking Pretty.” The song, which was released at the end of 2021, is finally coupled with its moving music video.

The song is personal for lead singer Lydia Night, who revealed her newly-admitted bisexuality with the release. “It’s the first time I’ve ever written directly about a girl I had a crush on, and it took me a while for me to even allow my brain to accept the fact that I’m bisexual. I always felt like I couldn’t validate my own feelings because I had never been in a relationship with a girl.”

The story is a relatable one for many bisexual women, but it’s also one that can be empathized with by anyone. Guitarist Genessa Gariano stated that “as a queer person growing up it definitely felt like there weren’t many songs I could relate to fully and I feel like this song would have been something I would have held really close to my heart as a kid. I hope that happens with other people.”

The video for “You’re So F*ucking Pretty” follows Night as she mulls over her internal conflict regarding her sexuality. Directed by Serena Reynolds, who also designed the set for the video, the Regrettes’ new video is both visually and emotionally stunning.

You can watch the music video for “You’re So F*cking Pretty” below.

Their new album Further Joy was announced with their new single “That’s What Makes Me Love You” today, according to Altpress. You can listen to the brand-new song below.

The bands “Get The F*ck Out Of LA” tour is currently ongoing. Tour dates are as followed:

Mar 6 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

Mar 9 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

Mar 11 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

Mar 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Ballroom

Mar 15 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Mar 16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

Mar 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Apr 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Apr 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Apr 29 – May 01 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Jun 06 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

Jun 17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz