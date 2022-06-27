Yungblud Debuts Catchy New Song “Issues” at Glastonbury 2022

Home News Lucy Yang June 27th, 2022 - 4:49 PM

Creating his self-titled third studio release album, Yungblud debuts a new hit during his Glastonbury set over the weekend. The performance is described as single handedly radiating and magnetic. Bringing a fresh wave of energy into the summer weather, this song has the power to make everyone get up on their feet and jump out of their chairs.

Checkout the video from his live performance:

Yungblud tissus played for the first time live at Glastonbury it sounds amazing pic.twitter.com/3CymTZ2hWA — ava misses dom (@fleabagdom) June 25, 2022

“Harrison debuted tracks from his forthcoming self-titled third studio album (due September 3), including ‘Tissues’ – which samples The Cure’s ‘Close To Me’ – and the soaring pop-rock anthem ‘I Cry 2!’.” (nme)

As Harrison himself explains, this new album is all about reclaiming his own identity, finding the real and authentic self that goes beyond what everyone believes he is. Oftentimes, it becomes easy to recognize an influential figure as merely numbers, releases and a label. Harrison is releasing this track not only to speak for himself but also the countless other icons in the creative industry to once again remind others to remain authentic, have compassion and love.

“Come to Southbank at 3:30pm. No age limit, no applications, come after school, come after work, bring signs, dress how you fucking want. The theme is: ‘Don’t feel like feeling sad today’. Oh yeah, and maybe you might want to bring a water pistol.” (nme)

Harrison’s music in a way acts as a beacon of hope to not only his fans, himself but everyone globally. Afterall, music is able to unite all odds and differences.

