Yungblud Shares New Video For “The Funeral” Featuring Guest Appearances From Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 13th, 2022 - 6:36 PM

English singer and songwriter Yungblud has released his dark music video for his song “The Funeral”. Based on an article by Loudwire, the rockstar also treats his fans and listeners to not one, but two nice treats in the video: the iconic heavy metal rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, and his wife Sharon.

The video begins with Yungblud in an open casket with Ozzy Osbourne standing over him before the Black Sabbath leader comically states, “Hang on. Is this a f*cking funeral? Where the f*ck is everybody?” Then excitedly rush in to watch Yungblud perform. Known for his passionate and raw vocals, as he showcased in his cover of David Bowie’s “Life on Mars”, the singer emotionally sings and dances on stage as he sings, “I’ve been dancing at my funeral/ Waitin’ for you to arrive/ I was hoping you’d look beautiful/ Dancin’ with tears in your eyes/ But nobody came, what a shame, shame, shame.” It’s not until the end that viewers learn why Yungblud was in a casket in the first place. Sharon and Ozzy ran him over as he was leaving a concert. Watch the intense, but the hilarious video below.

Even though Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne run over Yungblud and disregard him as “just some f*cking poser” (to which Ozzy responds with “Ah, run him over again then), Ozzy Osbourne is a fan of the song and is proud of his appearance in the video. Osbourne posted a picture with Yungblud on Instagram expressing his excitement. It’s great to know that the Prince of Darkness approves after all.