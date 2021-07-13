Dave Mustaine Says David Ellefson Will Never Return to Megadeth

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 13th, 2021 - 5:06 PM

Megadeth at Ozzfest

Dave Mustaine, the frontman for American thrash metal band Megadeth, has released a video message explaining that former Megadeth member David Ellefson will not make a return to the band, according to Blabber Mouth. The video was released via Cameo, a program that allows users to hire celebrities to record short, personal videos about anything they want.

The video featured Mustaine replying to a question posed by YouTube personality Rock Feed, inquiring about Ellefson’s future with the group. In response, he said:

“Any chance on Ellefson coming back later on? The answer to that is no.”

David Ellefson was removed from the band in May of this year after a series of “sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage” involving the musician were revealed via Twitter. The posts exposed him for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a Dutch teenager. Ellefson denied rumors that he had “groomed” an underage fan, claiming that she had been 19 at the beginning of their sexual relationship.

Megadeth proceeded with firing the bassist, however, writing: “We do not take this decision lightly. While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.” Ellefson has since worked to bring charges involving defamation, false allegation and revenge pornography against whomever spread the videos.

The band has since explained that the bass tracks for their upcoming LP, though originally Ellefson’s, have already been re-recorded for use on the record. The LP is expected for release by the end of the year.

Megadeth is also expected to participate in “The Metal Tour Of The Year” alongside Lamb of Death starting in August, as well as Slipknot’s Knotfest in September.

Photo credit: Marv Watson