Megadeth Reveals Official Release Date For Highly Anticipated New Album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, Shares New Track “We’ll Be Back”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 23rd, 2022 - 5:00 AM

Iconic Los Angeles based heavy metal band Megadeth has officially announced the release date for their highly anticipated forthcoming album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! The record is set to release on September 2 via UMe, marking the group’s 16th studio album since their formation in 1983.

The album will feature a dozen tracks and will be available in virtually every medium from digital to CD, cassette and the ever popular vinyl. Preorder and presave is available here. For superfans, there will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP featuring a bonus 7-inch with brand new track “We’ll Be Back” and a previously unreleased live version of “The Conjuring” from their 1986 studio album Peace Sells… but Who’s Buying?

“We’ll Be Back” is accompanied by a Dave Mustaine-produced short film entitled We’ll Be Back: Chapter I which follows the origin story of mascot Vic Rattlehead. The new video is the first of three installments. Watch the short film below.

The announcement of the official release date comes after multiple updates from the band over the past few years. In January 2021, frontman Mustaine teased fans with a short clip from the upcoming album and revealed its title. In November, the band announced that the album would be released in spring 2022. This January, Megadeth postponed the release to summer 2022. In March, Mustaine revealed that he was hopeful of an early July release for the album.

More recently, the band was added to the Rocklahoma 2022 lineup. The group also finished off their spring 2022 tour dates with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! Tracklist

1. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

2. Life In Hell

3. Night Stalkers – features Ice T on vocals

4. Dogs Of Chernobyl

5. Sacrifice

6. Junkie

7. Psychopathy

8. Killing Time

9. Soldier On!

10. Célebutante

11. Mission To Mars

12. We’ll Be Back