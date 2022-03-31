Dave Mustaine Reveals Identity of Mystery Bassist On New Megadeth Album

Home News Tara Mobasher March 31st, 2022 - 6:20 PM

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth confirmed today that Testament’s Steve DiGiorgia played bass on the upcoming Megadeth album titled The Sick, The Dying…and the Dead!. The band’s longtime bassist David Ellefson was unexpectedly terminated from Megadeth after a sexually explicit video chat between him and an allegedly 19-year-old fan was released.

While Mustaine confirmed that Ellefson would be replaced as bassist following 2016’s Dystopia, he did not release any names about who the new bassist would be.

“We had something happen that we needed to make a decision on, and it sets us back a little bit timing-wise, because we needed to recalibrate and find someone to perform the bass parts, and we found who I thought was the perfect fit for us while I decided what to do,” Mustaine said, alluding to his former bandmate’s actions.

Now, the album will be released July 8, and Megadeth will be going on tour beginning April 9 until May 15 with special guests Trivium and In Flames.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson