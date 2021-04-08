David Ellefson Announces Fall 2021 Bass Chronicles Storyteller Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 8th, 2021 - 6:04 PM

Megadeth at Ozzfest

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson announced four tour dates for September 2021, during which he’ll play some music and tell a lot of stories. He’s calling it the “David Ellefson Bass Chronicles” tour and will feature Connecticut heavy metal band Dead By Wednesday as a supporting artist.

Tickets for each show are being sold separately through Eventbrite, all for different prices depending on the venue. Pittsburgh’s Crafthouse is selling tickets for the September 23 date for $20-25. The Empire Concert Club in Akron, OH has tickets available for September 24 at $38. Tickets for the show at The Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta, OH on September 25 are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. As for the September 26 date, The Firehouse in Richmond, IN is just having prospective attendees call the club at (765) 488-0312 for ticket information.

Each of the shows with publicly visible ticket information begins at a different time between 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET, so concert-goers should be aware of that too. VIP dinner packages are also available through each venue, and some nights will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Ellefson and guitarist Drew Fortier’s upcoming film horror film Dwellers. Ellefson and Fortier’s new fictional book Rockstar Hitman will also be sold at the events alongside concert merchandise. Fortier will also participate in Ellefson’s backing band along with vocalist Andre Vanchot and Dead By Wednesday members Christian “Opus” Lawrence on drums and Dave Sharpe on guitar.

“I’m excited to head out and hit the stage again as we’re preparing a special list of songs, including some rarities which have never been performed live,” Ellefson stated about the Bass Chronicles, “People are excited about live shows again so we’re approaching these events like a traveling pop-up experience where you can catch a show, see a flick, buy some merch, and even break bread with the band at the VIP dinners. So, get ready for a full night out!”

Ellefson said last May that Megadeth is officially working on a new album. The bassist shared a cover of Post Malone’s “Over Now” around the time he announced that and released a covers album called No Cover in October. He also featured on Jason Bieler’s late 2020 track “Bring Out Your Dead” along with Devin Townsend.

David Ellefson Bass Chronicles Tour Dates:

9/23/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

9/24/21 – Akron, OH – Empire Concert Club

9/25/21 – Marietta, OH – The Adelphia

9/26/21 – Richmond, IN – The Firehouse

Photo credit: Marv Watson