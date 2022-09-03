The HU Share Unique New Music Video For “Bie Biyelgee”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 3rd, 2022 - 11:05 AM

On Friday, September 2, Mongolian rock band The HU released the music video for their latest single “Bie Biyelgee,” off their newest album Rumble Of Thunder, also released on September 2. The HU combine traditional music and instrumentation performed in their native language using native instrumentation with Western modern rock stylings to create the unique and catchy sound of their latest album, released via Better Noise Music.

According to the band, “Bie Biyelgee” is an upbeat rock song about having a good time. The music features the band performing the song and dancing in the traditional Mongolian style of “biyelgee.” “The biyelgee movements require a different skill set than you would find in any dance genre so in that way, celebrating these qualities are fascinating and inspiring to us,” says The HU.

The HU are currently touring Rumble Of Thunder across the U.S. alongside Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth, until Saturday October 15. After this, the band will finish off the year with a headlining run throughout Europe and the U.K. Find more information and tickets to upcoming shows here.

Rumble Of Thunder track listing is as follows:

This is Mongol YUT Hövende Triangle Teach Me Upright Destined Mongol Sell The World Black Thunder Mother Nature Bie Biyelgee Segee

Stream “Bie Biyelgee” here.

Stream Rumble Of Thunder here.