The Hu Unveils Final Installment Of “Black Thunder (Part Two)” Single & Music Video

Mongolian folk heavy metal band The Hu have released the second part of their song and accompanying music video “Black Thunder” which was originally released back in July. The video has almost garnered a million and a half views since its arrival.

The videos were filmed in the group’s native country of Mongolia and were directed and produced by Dashka and Erdenebileg Ganbold showcasing the traditions and heritage of the bandmembers. In a press release, “Black Thunder” was said to “tell a powerful story of battle, faith, and death while celebrating traditional Mongolian values both lyrically and visually.”

The band’s forthcoming album Rumble Of Thunder is currently scheduled to arrive on September 2 via Better Noise Music. They previously released “This Is Mongol” back in May. The Hu went on tour with Halestorm, The Haunt and Volbeat in fall 2021 and are now currently scheduled to tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Fire From The Gods and Megadeth.

Their next live show is set to August 19 at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. The bands will then travel through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas and Colorado. They will officially close out the trek with a show in West Valley City, Utah at the USANA Amphitheater on October 15.

The Hu With Megadeth & Five Finger Death Punch Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

8/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

8/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

8/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

8/23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

8/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/28 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

8/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

9/1 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/2 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/6 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/7 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek

9/9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/15 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

9/17- Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

9/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/20 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/23 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9/24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

9/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/1 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

10/2 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

10/4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

10/5 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

10/8 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/10 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/15 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre