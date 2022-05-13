The HU Debut Epic New Song And Video “This Is Mongol”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki May 13th, 2022 - 9:47 PM

The critically celebrated Mongolian rock band The HU have released a new single, “This Is Mongol,” alongside a new video. This is ahead of their highly anticipated sophomore album expected this summer. Details of the album are still being released over the coming weeks on the band’s social media channels, but it’s confirmed that it will be released on through Better Noise Music.

The HU unites the world through Mongolian culture and its unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection to the land. The band’s music is an expression of these values, which embody the very essence of Mongolian nomadic tradition. The band’s music is a fusion of traditional Mongolian folk music and modern rock, a sound that has been described as “throat-singing metal.” The band’s music has found a global audience and has been featured in multiple films and video games.

“This Is Mongol” is a song that celebrates Mongolian culture and its values while hopefully looking towards the future for peace and prosperity for all. The video for the song was filmed in Mongolia and features the band performing in various locations around the country.

The music video was inspired by Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, according to singer and tumur hhuur player Jaya. “We enjoyed shooting the video, which happened during our tour and gave us a little break to reminisce about home. The song perfectly matched the environment we made the video in. It was one of the best memories we created as a band and it was special because our producer Dashka was with us to oversee the whole process.”

Over the last several months, the band has been recording new material in their homeland of Mongolia, and they recently shared an update from the studio with fans on their YouTube channel. You can check that out here.

If you want to catch The HU live, they are touring with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeath later this summer. Get tickets here.