Megadeth Share Brutal New Music Video For “The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 2nd, 2022 - 12:07 PM

On Friday, September 2, heavy metal band Megadeth released the third installment of the multi-part short film about the origins of the group’s mascot Vic Rattlehead, the title track of their newest album The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!, that was also released today. The video was created by the bands leader Dave Mustaine in collaboration with producer Rafael Pensado and director Leo Liberti.

“The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead: Chapter III” is the latest in the series, following the saga of a war hero that has now fully transformed into Vic Rattlehead. We have been watching Rattlehead brutally exact revenge on those who have betrayed him and destroyed his loved ones and his life. In the latest installment, Rattlehead continues to move up the chain of command as he torments an unsuspecting victim, before dragging him down to eternal damnation in the land of the dead. Throughout all this, there are also shots of Megadeth performing the newest song. The single itself has a darker sound paired with lyrics about death, sickness and plague.

The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! is a 12 track album, featuring Ice T and Sammy Hagar. It is available on CD, vinyl and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners,. The record is also available as a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album housed in a numbered gatefold jacket and a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back” and the previously unreleased B-side “The Conjuring (Live)”. (Blabbermouth)

Stream “The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead” here.

Stream The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! here.

The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! soundtrack is as follows:

1. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

2. Life In Hell

3. Night Stalkers (feat. Ice T)

4. Dogs Of Chernobyl

5. Sacrifice

6. Junkie

7. Psychopathy

8. Killing Time

9. Soldier On!

10. Célebutante

11. Mission To Mars

12. We’ll Be Back

13. Police Truck (DEAD KENNEDYS cover)

14. This Planet’s On Fire (Burn In Hell) (Sammy Hagar cover) (feat. Sammy Hagar)

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado