Paul McCartney Makes Surprise Appearance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London

September 3rd, 2022 - 4:57 PM

Legendary musicians Paul McCartney and Chrisse Hynde were the latest superstars to join the Foo Fighters on stage during their star-studded concert in tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who tragically passed away in March of this year. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, they then performed The Beatles’ classics “Oh Darling” and “Helter Skelter,” joined by the amazing drummer Omar Hakim.

Though McCartney’s appearance at the concert was unannounced, it was not a surprise to some. On Friday, a Foo Fighters fan outside Wembley Stadium heard a rehearsal of “Helter Skelter,” causing theories that McCartney may be involved.

Aside from this, McCartney is also a longtime friend and collaborator of the Foo Fighters, having inducted them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and also having played on some of their records.

When Hawkins’ passing was announced, McCartney penned a heartfelt message in tribute to the late musician, which reads as follows: “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him,” McCartney continued: “Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him. I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! — on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys. Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on “Get Back”. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson