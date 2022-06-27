Paul McCartney Surprises Fans With Dave Grohl & Bruce Springsteen Appearance At Glastonbury 2022

Home News Skyy Rincon June 27th, 2022 - 11:58 AM

According to Consequence, the legendary Paul McCartney surprised fans during his Glastonbury set by bringing out Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen to perform onstage with him. This marked the first live appearance Grohl has made since the untimely passing of Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins back in March.

Grohl joined McCartney on a live performance of The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” and Wings’ “Band On The Run” while Springsteen teamed up with McCartney on “I Wanna Be Your Man” and “Glory Days.” Later in the evening, Grohl, McCartney and Springsteen all joined together for the last song of the nearly three-hour-long set, The Beatles’ 1969 classic “The End.”

DAVE GROHL IS ON STAGE WITH PAUL MCCARTNEY. #GLASTONBURY pic.twitter.com/fwlzKF25Wp — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 25, 2022

Paul McCartney has just brought out Dave Grohl 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cnqWkMAIVq — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevivaI) June 25, 2022

Losing my mind at this McCartney / Springsteen / Grohl jam session 🤯😱💓 #glastonbury pic.twitter.com/tLiXqrgCAk — Elizabeth Holloway (@LizzeeRascal) June 26, 2022

McCartney’s Glastonbury set on Saturday marks his second time headlining the festival with the first being his 2004 appearance. He extended his setlist this time, playing a total of 38 songs while his earlier performance racked up 33 songs. He has also become the oldest Glastonbury headliner since the festival’s inauguration in 1970.

Grohl will also be returning to the stage for Taylor Hawkins’ tribute shows in September, reuniting with his remaining bandmates. The concerts will take place in September in London at Wembley’s Stadium and in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. Members of RUSH, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Motley Crue, KISS, Jane’s Addiction, Queens of the Stone Age and Red Hot Chili Peppers are all scheduled to appear as special guests. Springsteen will also be reuniting with the E Street Band for a much anticipated world tour.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson