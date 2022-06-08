Foo Fighters Announce Two Tribute Shows in Honor of Taylor Hawkins

Home News Karan Singh June 8th, 2022 - 11:09 AM

The Foo Fighters have announced two tribute concerts in memory of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The first show is scheduled to take place on September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and the second on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Both performances will feature the remaining members of the band — Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee. According to CNN, Hawkins’ family has been involved in bringing these shows to fruition.

The former drummer’s wife, Alison Hawkins, posted the following message on her husband’s Instagram account around the same time as the tribute concerts’ announcement:

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

Earlier this year, Hawkins died unexpectedly just hours before a Foo Fighters concert in Colombia. Following the tragic news, the group immediately canceled the remainder of its tour dates.

Hawkins spent 25 years with the Foo Fighters, first as a touring drummer and then as a full-time member who stuck by the band till his final moments. His legacy will live on through his music.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz