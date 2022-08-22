Sammy Hagar Has Doubts About Performing At Proposed Van Halen Tribute Concert

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2022 - 5:16 PM

The Red Rocker has discussed his views on a proposed Van Halen tribute concert stating that he has his doubts about the nature of the tribute. According to Blabbermouth, in a recent interview with News-Herald, Sammy Hagar explained that he does not think he would return to the stage as part of a Van Halen tribute unless both Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony were involved.

Commenting on the proposed tribute concert, he offered, “I’m so happy with everything I’m doing now, I don’t think I’d go back there,” he said. “Maybe if Alex was interested, it might be something to talk about, with him and Mikey and a superstar guitar player. But it’s really not Van Halen without Eddie [Van Halen], so…I just don’t know.”

During the interview, Hagar also pointed out Anthony’s discussion of former Metallica bassist Jason Newstead possibly performing as Van Halen’s bassist: “What’s that about, Jason Newsted playing bass for Van Halen? Great guy. Great musician. But in Van Halen? No, not when Mikey’s still here and alive to do it.”

Son of the legendary late guitarist, Wolfgang Van Halen, also gave his thoughts on the tribute concert, “What I can say is that there was an attempt at doing something. But, you know, I don’t like to speak negatively about people, but there are some people that make it very difficult to do anything when it comes to Van Halen.”

Recently, Gary Cherone opened up about his rekindled relationship with Eddie Van Halen his passing. Late last month, David Lee Roth released a nostalgic new song and video “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado