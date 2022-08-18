Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Recorded Judas Priest Cover Song For Upcoming Amazon Project

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2022 - 3:21 PM

According to Blabbermouth, in a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit’s WRIF radio, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine revealed that the band had recently recorded a Judas Priest cover. The cover is reportedly part of an upcoming Amazon project.

Speaking on Megadeth’s approach to recording the song, Mustaine offered, “We went and listened to the song and charted out the performance. And going into that kind of micromanaging of the song, that minutiae production, we started to see a lot of things in the song where it seemed like there was no guide for the song,” He added, “So we did everything the way that we do our recordings. And I believe it got a little more straightforward with the riffing and everything.”

Megadeth officially announced the release date for their highly anticipated forthcoming album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! as September 2. This will be the band’s sixteenth studio album since their formation in 1983. The announcement of the official release date comes after multiple updates from the band over the past few years.

In January 2021, frontman Mustaine teased fans with a short clip from the upcoming album and revealed its title. In November, the band announced that the album would be released in spring 2022. This January, Megadeth postponed the release to summer 2022. In March, Mustaine revealed that he was hopeful of an early July release for the album.

More recently, the band was added to the Rocklahoma 2022 lineup. The group also finished off their spring 2022 tour dates with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado