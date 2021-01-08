Questlove, Ice T, Laura Jane Grace and More Musicians React to Trump Being Banned from Twitter

Home News Krista Marple January 8th, 2021 - 9:39 PM

After getting indefinitely suspended from some of his social media accounts, Donald Trump has officially been banned from Twitter as of today. Because of recent events that have happened under his presidency, many people including famous musicians, have been extremely vocal on their thoughts about Trump being banned.

Laura Jane Grace, front woman for Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, took to her twitter account to share her excitement of the news on Trump. “Mmmm…delicious….nom nom nom nom nom” captioned Grace with a screenshot of Trump’s official twitter account stating that it was suspended for violating the Twitter rules.

Mmmm… delicious…. nom nom nom nom nom pic.twitter.com/mW5ay1Ccwq — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) January 8, 2021

Yoko Ono posted to her twitter account stating, “Dear Friends, I would like to share this message with you as my response to @realDonaldTrump. Love, Yoko.” With that, Yoko Ono posted a 19 second video that contained audio of her yelling in an odd manner.

Dear Friends,

I would like to share this message with you as my response to @realDonaldTrump

love, yoko pic.twitter.com/s1BqfUgfLr — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) November 11, 2016

Rock duo Best Coast waisted no time expression how they feel. “I’ve had him blocked since 2016 lol.”

I’ve had him blocked since 2016 lol — Best Coast (@BestCoast) January 8, 2021

Even the official Twitter account made a statement regarding the situation. “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Luscious Jackson, alternative rap-rock group, simply posted, “Great photo from today” with an attached screenshot of Trump’s twitter profile stating it was suspended.

Great photo from today pic.twitter.com/ZomqqRX6xU — Luscious Jackson (@LusciousJckson) January 8, 2021

Rob Sheridan has made his thoughts and feelings on Trump very public for quite some time now. Today, he posted, “Very hard to take this country seriously when social media platforms deem POTUS too dangerous but Congress is like ‘a few of us are proposing to get rid of this guy, but we’re not allowed to file it until monday, so, have a good weekend everyone, hope nothing bad happens!'”

Very hard to take this country seriously when social media platforms deem POTUS too dangerous but Congress is like “a few of us are proposing to get rid of this guy, but we’re not allowed to file it until monday, so, have a good weekend everyone, hope nothing bad happens!” — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) January 9, 2021

Musician and journalist Questlove responded by saying, “This day feel like Newteenth.”

This day feel like Newteenth — ?uev Love X (@questlove) January 9, 2021

DJ GRiZ added some humor to the situation by stating, “Thank you Twitter. You didn’t give us an edit button but you banned trump so for now we’re even.”

Thank you Twitter. You didn’t give us an edit button but you banned trump so for now we’re even — GRiZ | BLM (@Griz) January 9, 2021

Ice T also put some humor in his response by quoting a tweet containing a photo of Trump on the phone with the caption “What’s my Myspace password” and added his own commentary by saying “I’m DONE…Lol.”

While this tweet doesn’t belong to a celebrity or musician, it adds to the humor that a lot are choosing to see in Trump getting banned from his Twitter. An account by the name of @barronjohn1946 said, “Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to.” The profile photo is what really seals the humor this profile is getting at. The photo is of Trump disguised with a mustache.

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva