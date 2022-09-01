Pussy Riot Share Melodic New Single “Plaything” Featuring Rei Ami & Kito

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Russian feminist protest and performance art group Pussy Riot have shared a brand new single entitled “Plaything” featuring Rei Ami and Kito. The track is the latest offering from their mixtape Matriarchy Now which arrived on August 5 via Neon Gold Records.

Frontwoman Nadya Tolokonnikova commented on the track, offering, “Working on this song was a pleasure and fun, and I’m very happy for it to come out. Plaything is about unapologetically owning your sexuality and letting your horninnes be your playground (always with respect, always with consent).”

Rei Ami also discussed the process of making the single, saying, “Collaborating with Nadya and Kito on “Plaything” was such a fun process!! I’m super excited for the world to hear it,” Kito added, “I’ve been a fan of Nadya and Pussy Riot for so long so it was a dream to work with her. ‘Plaything’ was born from a synth loop HudMo sent me, a day in Brooklyn with Model Child, a meeting of creative minds with Nadya who then brought REI AMI into the equation and now it’s a Pussyverse anthem.”

The group had previously released “Punish”, “Hatefuck” featuring Slayyyter and “Plastic” featuring ILOVEMAKONNEN from the mixtape. They also shared another track entitled “Laugh It Off” featuring Verite & Latasha back in March. They had also joined Marina and the Diamonds on their spring 2022 U.S. tour which saw them perform in New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and California. Later this month, they will make an appearance at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, Nevada as well as perform in New York City at Le Poisson Rouge.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford