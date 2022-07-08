Pussy Riot Announces Debut Mixtape Matriarchy Now For August 2022 Release, Share Video For “Plastic” Featuring ILOVEMAKONNEN

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 8th, 2022 - 10:10 PM

Pussy Riot has announced their debut mixtape, Matriarchy Now, to be released on August 5th on Neon Gold Records. Along with the announcement, they have released their first single and music video for “Plastic” ft. ILoveMakonnen, which is available now. Check out their new banger below.

The mixtape from Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot features an exciting array of collaborations with some of today’s hottest artists. Tove Lo (who executive produced the project) lends her talents, as well as Salem Ilese, Kito, Hudson Mohawke, Slayyyter, ILOVEMAKONNEN, Big Freedia, Phoebe Ryan, and more.

“PLASTIC” has Pussy Riot’s expected fire. The song is a pulsing, urgent track with a deep bassline, a trippy irregular beat, and dynamic synths, and iLoveMakonnen’s verses provide the song with an unexpected boost, and his lyrics are a fun contrast to the song’s intense instrumentation.

On June 9th, Pussy Riot hung a 45-foot MATRIARCHY NOW banner from the third floor of the Texas State Capitol to protest the national attack on reproductive rights. Plus Nadya Tolokonnikova’s been instrumental in setting up LegalAbortion.ETH – the frictionless web3 donation address benefits seven organizations protecting reproductive rights. The mixtape “PLASTIC” feat iLoveMakonnen is the latest political action from Pussy Riot.

Nadya’s work with web3 has raised over $200,000 for reproductive rights non-profits, including Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights. In February, at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she was vital in raising $7 million through UkraineDAO. The funds went to support those affected by the invasion and to help with relief efforts.

Pussy Riot will be performing at Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 7th and at a headline show in Los Angeles on August 10th. Check out more tour dates, as well as the tracklist for Matriarchy Now below.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Upcoming Tour Dates:

8/4 – San Fransisco, CA @ The Castro (EP Release Show / Outside Lands Kickoff)

8/7 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music +Arts Festival

8/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre (with REI AMI + special guests)

9/16 – Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia Festival

9/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

MATRIARCHY NOW Tracklist:

01 – PRINCESS CHARMING – Pussy Riot & Salem Ilese

02 – PUNISH – Pussy Riot

03 – PLASTIC – Pussy Riot ft. ILOVEMAKONNEN

04 – HORNY – Pussy Riot ft. Phoebe Ryan

05 – SUGARMOMMY – Pussy Riot ft. mazie

06 – HATEFUCK – Pussy Riot ft. Slayyyter

07 – POOF BITCH – Pussy Riot ft. Big Freedia