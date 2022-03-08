Pussy Riot Unveil Powerful New Track “Laugh It Off” Featuring VÉRITÉ & LATASHÁ

Home News Tara Mobasher March 8th, 2022 - 6:26 PM

Feminist Russian rock band Pussy Riot have released “Laugh It Off,” featuring VÉRITÉ and rapper Latashá. The song was aptly released on International Day of Gender Equality.

“Laugh It Off” centers around the lives of women who are forced to move throughout life in male-dominated spaces without causing trouble.

Lead vocalist Nadya Tolokonnikova said of the track, “Women-identified and LGBTQ+ people don’t need to be empowered, we need tools and funds to empower ourselves.”

Similarly,VÉRITÉ added, “Laugh It Off is such an appropriate title to this song because as women existing in male dominated spaces, we’re constantly expected to be accommodating and deflect strange, presumptuous behavior gracefully and without ruffling any feathers. Collaborating with PussyRiot & Latashá, these unapologetically strong women who don’t give a fuck about playing nice and who’s mission is supporting and amplifying female, non-binary and LGBTQ+ voices in music and beyond feels right and I’m stoked for the world to hear it.”

The project was released via Charli XCX’s Neon Gold Records and was made available to NFT collectors today at 5 p.m.

Most recently, Pussy Riot have been publicly critical of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his leadership. During a New York City performances, the group condemned Putin’s actions, stating “I hate war. I love peace. I support Ukraine. Fuck Putin. I hope he dies soon.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford