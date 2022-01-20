Pussy Riot Unveil Powerful New Song And Visualizer “Punish”, Join Marina (And The Diamonds) On Spring 2022 Tour

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 20th, 2022 - 6:38 PM

The rebellious and powerful women’s group Pussy Riot delivers their new single titled, “PUNISH”. Pussy Riot is known for pushing boundaries and standing strong in their feminist ideals, even if that means protesting against the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, which ultimately got them labeled as “foreign agents” in Russia. “PUNISH” is the group’s latest pop project, which was co-written by the Swedish Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tove Lo. Watch the visual artwork below.

The “PUNISH” visual resembles an unsettling video game that has an “18+” rating. Created by Berlin-based 3D artist Ksti Hu, the video shows an animated male character with a pig’s nose laid out on the ground in nothing but his white underwear and a female superhero. The male character appears to take from women for his greed until the female superhero dominates him and puts an end to his offensive acts. According to Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, “She’s a strong dominatrix figure and serves justice by punishing Weinsteins of the world. Talks about the vengeful hero are spreading, and now men are scared to misbehave, because they’re well aware that revenge is coming.” Much like everything else that Pussy Riot does, the song and visual hold a powerful and thoughtful message, one that fights against injustice and sexism.

“PUNISH” is released ahead of Pussy Riot’s US tour supporting Marina (and the Diamonds) in late February and early March. The tour will kick off on February 26 in New York, NY at Terminal 5 and will finish on March 9 in Inglewood, CA at Youtube Theatre. Certainly, Pussy Riot joining the tour will make it even more exciting and one to remember.

PUSSY RIOT TOUR DATES:

w/ MARINA

02/26 – NEW YORK, NY @ TERMINAL 5

02/28 – ATLANTA, GA @ COCA-COLA ROXY

03/01 – NASHVILLE, TN @ RYMAN AUDITORIUM

03/03 – HOUSTON, TX @ BAYOU MUSIC CENTER

03/04 – AUSTIN, TX @ AUSTIN CITY LIMITS LIVE AT THE MOODY THEATER

03/05 – DALLAS, TX @ THE FACTORY IN DEEP ELLUM

03/09 – INGLEWOOD, CA @ YOUTUBE THEATER

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford