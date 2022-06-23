Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck Release Live Performance Cover Of Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 23rd, 2022 - 10:50 AM

Since announcing the release of their joint album 18, Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have continued releasing songs from the record. The first song, an original by Depp, entitled “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr” was released alongside the announcement of the record. The next release, a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs”, is a faithful rendition yet unique in its capacity. The newest release, an instrumental cover of The Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No” is sure to wow fans as well, according to Spin.

Beck has a deep connection to the Beach Boys, especially their 11th studio album Pet Sounds which was released in 1966. Commenting on his rapport with the band, he offered, “I bought a stereo and Pet Sounds, and I was just riveted to the spot. I remember it was a great big cure from losing the Yardbirds, having Jimi Hendrix stomp all over things and losing my girlfriend. All that happened in what seemed like the same day.”

18 is set to include yet another Beach Boys’ cover, the iconic “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder).” Fans can also expect to find a cover of Davy Spillane’s “Midnight Walker”, Killing Joke’s “Death And Resurrection Show”, Dennis Wilson’s “Time”, The Miracles’ “Ooo Baby Baby”, Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”, The Everly Brothers’ “Let It Be Me”, Janis Ian’s “Stars” as well as their previously released cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.” There is also another Johnny Depp original to look forward to entitled “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.” The album is set to release on July 15.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat