Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

According to Blabbermouth, English guitarist Jeff Beck will be hitting the road this fall with nearly 30 dates scheduled across the U.S. and Canada. For the first part of the trek, Beck will be joined by ZZ Top and Ann Wilson.

The tour is in support of Beck’s collaborative new album with Johnny Depp, 18, which was released on July 15 this year. For the record, Depp and Beck covered “The Death and Resurrection Show” by Killing Joke. In June, they released “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr”, a cover of Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No” and a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs.” In April 2020, they released a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.” Jeff and Beck are currently under scrutiny for allegedly stealing lyrics from a poem entitled “Hobo” which was featured in Bruce Jackson’s book Get Your Ass In The Water And Swim Like Me (1974). A spokesperson for the pair has said that they are currently reviewing the inquiry and that they may add copyright credits.

Beck will be kicking off his North American trek with a show in Del Valle, TX at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on September 23. He will then visit Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York before briefly visiting Canada with a concert in Toronto, Ontario at Meridian Hall on October 17. Returning to the U.S., Beck will perform in Indiana, Ohio, Arizona and California before closing the tour with a show in Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort’s Grand Theatre on November 12.

Jeff Beck Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/23 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with ZZ TOP + Ann Wilson)

9/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with ZZ Top + Ann Wilson)

9/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with ZZ TOP + Ann Wilson)

9/27 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater (with ZZ TOP)

9/29 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (with ZZ TOP)

9/30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (with ZZ TOP)

10/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10/4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/7 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/8 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/13 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

10/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

10/19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/22 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

11/2 – Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino

11/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

11/5 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

11/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/8 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

11/9 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

11/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort