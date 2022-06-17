Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck Share New Visualizer For Cover Of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs”

Home News Mohammad Halim June 17th, 2022 - 4:08 PM

Ever since legendary actor Johnny Depp has announced his collaboration with English rockstar and guitarist Jeff Beck, fans have been obsessed and dying for the latest news. We have also reviewed his debut song, “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr” from their debut album, officially titled 18. The rest of album is set to release this July. Now, teasing the fans even more, the duo have released a cover from Velvet Underground, “Venus In Furs”.

According to BlabberMouth, both Beck and Depp have started their friendship back in 2016 where they took interest in cars and guitars. Later, the friendship got closer when Depp took a serious interest into music, to which Beck convinced Depp to make an album together. The two started recording the album in 2019. From there, songs originally from Depp and remixes of BEACH BOYS and KILLING JOKE. Beck also explains the significance of the album title, “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

In celebration of the album’s upcoming release, the two have shared a visualiser of “Venus In Furs” today, June 17. Compared to the original classic, which has over 9 million views on YouTube, the remix version puts two chilling and amazing voices together. The remix, although very faithful to the original, adds more base to the slower original. The clip already has over 3 thousand likes, and many of the comments reveal that they are surprised of Depp’s wide range of talents.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat