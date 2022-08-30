Arctic Monkeys Share Retro New Song & Video “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 30th, 2022 - 10:15 AM

According to Consequence, English alternative rock band Arctic Monkeys have returned with the release of the lead single from their forthcoming album entitled “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball.” The band’s new record The Car is set to arrive on October 21 via Domino Records.

The new release marks the first official single from the record following a live debut of “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” during a concert in Zurich. The new song is delightfully lush with intricate string and piano arrangements complementing dynamic vocals. The music video also gives off a vintage feel with grainy footage and filters which reminisce the ‘70s era.

The record features production from James Ford and songwriting from frontman Alex Turner. The Car promises to showcase Turner’s extensive vocal range with a press release describing the new album as “running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contain[ing] some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Turner’s career.” The album is the band’s first since Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino which was released back in May 2018. Last year, drummer Matt Helders teased that the album would be arriving sometime in the spring and although that did not happen, fans are surely still excited to hear the new release.

The band has been included on quite a few music festival lineups this year including Primavera Sound Latin America, Life Is Beautiful and Primavera Sound Los Angeles alongside artists such as Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, Beach House, Gorillaz, Bjork and Travis Scott.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara