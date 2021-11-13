Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders Says New Album May Arrive In 2022

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 13th, 2021 - 2:37 PM

Matt Helders, Arctic Monkeys’ drummer, has said that the band’s new album may arrive in 2022. According to Consequence, Helders talked about the upcoming album in a recent appearance on BBC radio.

When asked about the status of the new album and if it was ready for release, Helders told BBC, “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.” According to Helders, Arctic Monkeys intends to release their upcoming album next year. Helders hinted at more to come in the following year when he said, “Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer.”

When asked about how the album sounds and the evolution of their sound, Helders said, “We tend to always move it on a little bit. For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense. They always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way. It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”

It’s been a long time since Arctic Monkeys last went on tour. One of their last shows was in 2019 at Lollapalooza Argentina. They performed alongside the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots. According to Consequence, Helders recently teamed up with an 11-year old music prodigy Nandi Bushwell to perform Arctic Monkeys songs. Last year, the band also put out a live album, Live At The Royal Albert Hall, to support War Child UK.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara