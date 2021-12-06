Primavera Sound LA Announces 2022 Lineup Including Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, Arctic Monkeys and More

Home News Skyler Graham December 6th, 2021 - 11:50 AM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

The Barcelona-based music festival Primavera Sound is set to make its U.S. debut this year, and with an impressive lineup. According to Consequence, the Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Nine Inch Nails will headline the festival and be joined by acts such as Mitski, Clairo, James Blake, Stereolab, Tierra Whack and more, with additional artists being announced in the coming weeks.

The article reports that the festival will take place from Sep.12-18, 2022, in Los Angeles. The pre-sale for tickets will begin on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 AM PT. Fans must first register through the festival’s website to access the pre-sale.

Lorde will also be featured at the Barcelona Primavera Sound festival, which is set to take place in June. Last month, the New Zealand singer shared bonus tracks from her recent album Solar Power, “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.” Shortly after releasing the album, the artist gave fans a companion EP titled Te Ao Mārama, which features new versions of the Solar Power tracks.

Nine Inch Nails might not be at the Barcelona festival, but they will be performing at a variety of music festivals throughout 2022, including the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. The spring festival marks one of the band’s first performances since canceling their appearances at Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville as well as their tour dates.

For indie band Arctic Monkeys, the festival may follow (and consequently feature) an album release. Last month, drummer Matt Helders said a new album was “in the works,” as are plans for a tour in the summer.

Photo Credit:Raymond Flotat