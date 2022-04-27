Primavera Sound Latin America Announces 2022 Lineups Featuring Lorde, Bjork, Travis Scott And More

Home News Federico Cardenas April 27th, 2022 - 11:41 PM

The annual Primavera Sound music festival has been announced its debut in Latin America for its 2022 installment. While previous instances of the fest were generally held in Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Sound 2022 will take place in three different Latin American countries, with festivals taking place in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.

In Brazil, Primavera will hold a festival in Sao Paulo at Distrio Anhembi, lasting between October 31 and November 6. The festivals in Argentina and Chile will both last between November 7 and November 13, and will take place in Santiago for Chile, and Bueno Aires for Argentina. Tickets for the festivals in Sao Paulo, Santiago and Bueno Aires have been made available through Primavera Sound’s website.

Headlining each of the festivals will be a set of performances by such acts as Pixies, Travis Scott, Lorde, Beach House, Arctic Monkeys, Jack White, Bjork, Mitksi, Interpol, Phoebe Bridgers, Father John Misty, ARCA, Japanese Breakfast and others. A long list of artists fills up nearly every day of this massive festival in each country, with each of the headliners rotating to play in different installations of the international festival.

Perhaps most notable in the list of headliners is the scheduled performance of Travis Scott, which will be the largest performance that the rapper will have given since the notorious Astroworld tragedy.

In addition to its debut in Latin America, Primavera Sound will also continue to offer an installment in Barcelona, Spain, taking place between June 2-12.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna