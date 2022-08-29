Ghost Kick-Off North American Imperatour With Live Debut Of “Watcher In The Sky”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2022 - 3:30 PM

According to Loudwire, Swedish rock band Ghost kicked off the North American leg of their Imperatour with a live debut of “Watcher In The Sky”, a never-before-played track from their latest album Impera which was released back in March. The performance took place in San Diego, California at the Pechanga Arena on August 26. Fans can still catch Ghost performing live on their summer 2022 tour dates featuring fellow heavy hitters Mastodon and Spiritbox. Their next scheduled show is Tuesday, August 30 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The current trek is set to take place through September 23.

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has said that the band’s next album will be different from Impera. He also previously reacted to claims that Ghost as a band is “not metal enough” stating that he is glad that people with such views are not listening to their music. In July, the band released the cinematic music video for their track “Spillways.” The band’s 2019 single “Mary On A Cross” recently surged in popularity after its use on a viral TikTok based on Stranger Things.

The group recently revealed the Star Wars inspiration behind their nameless ghouls theatrical costumes which they utilize during their onstage performances. Back in March, they shared the latest installment of their ongoing video series entitled “Chapter 10: Home Coming and Special Guests.” Frontman Forge also recently speculated about other band’s reasons for postponing and canceling shows, exploring financial reasons and suggesting that groups wait “till the stars are aligned and the marketplace looks better.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz