Tobias Forge Reacts To Claims That Ghost Is “Not Metal Enough”

Tobias Forge, frontman of the incredibly popular Swedish band Ghost, recently responded to backlash from the metal community, claiming that Ghost is “Not metal enough.” According to an article from Loudwire, these complaints that the band is not metal enough have become more frequent since the band has pursued new musical styles throughout their last two albums, Prequelle and Impera.

In a recent interview conducted by the Swedish television channel SVD, Forge spoke about these recent negative comments stating: “Ever since we released the first album there was always someone for and against the band. The music and my singing style have almost always been the same,” Forge continues: “Either they liked it or it was ‘gay.’ Or not metal enough. Then it has usually been called ‘homosexual.’ If they use it negatively like that, I’m perfectly fine with them not liking us. I take it as a badge of honor. I’m happy they don’t listen to us.” This interview is available to watch on youtube, where it has garnered several thousand views and several hundred likes since being uploaded last week.

In other news, Ghost along with the immensely popular bands Mastadon and Spiritbox, are also preparing for an extensive tour throughout North America which will begin later this month. This tour, Ghost’s first North American tour since the release of their new album, Impera, will consist of 20 concerts in 20 venues across the United States and Canada.

Overall, fans of Ghost have shown support for the band’s new musical direction, even if there are some naysayers. Ghost’s fans are also likely anxiously awaiting their extensive North American tour later this month.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz