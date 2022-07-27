Ghost Unveils Cinematic New Music Video for “Spillways”

Swedish rock outfit Ghost has released a menacing new music video for their song “Spillways,” which was released earlier this year as part of their album, Impera. Directed by Amir Chamlin, the grandiose visuals elevate the sonic elements of a song that was already in space.
The Grammy-winning band is set to perform in North America for the next leg of their Imperatour. They are set to headline 19 arenas across the United States and Canada, including a set at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fest. Their upcoming dates are as follows:
Aug 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Aug 27 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena
Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Aug 31 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena
Sep 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
Sep 3 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Sep 4 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Sep 6 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena
Sep 8 – Alton, VA – BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*
Sep 9 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena
Sep 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Sep 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
Sep 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
Sep 15 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Sep 19 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center
Sep 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
Sep 21 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
Sep 23 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center**
*Ghost and Spiritbox only
**Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz