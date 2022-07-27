Ghost Unveils Cinematic New Music Video for “Spillways”

Home News Karan Singh July 27th, 2022 - 1:20 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Swedish rock outfit Ghost has released a menacing new music video for their song “Spillways,” which was released earlier this year as part of their album, Impera. Directed by Amir Chamlin, the grandiose visuals elevate the sonic elements of a song that was already in space.



The Grammy-winning band is set to perform in North America for the next leg of their Imperatour. They are set to headline 19 arenas across the United States and Canada, including a set at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fest. Their upcoming dates are as follows:

Aug 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Aug 27 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena

Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Aug 31 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

Sep 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

Sep 3 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Sep 4 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sep 6 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena

Sep 8 – Alton, VA – BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*

Sep 9 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena

Sep 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sep 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center

Sep 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Sep 15 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Sep 19 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

Sep 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Sep 21 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sep 23 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center**

*Ghost and Spiritbox only

**Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz