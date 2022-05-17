Ghost Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Mastodon & Spiritbox

Home News Megan Mandatta May 17th, 2022 - 2:33 PM

Ghost, the Swedish rock band, is setting on the American leg of its global IMPERATOUR beginning in late August. The IMPERATOUR features special guests Mastodon & Spiritbox This is the group’s first North American tour since releasing their fifth album IMPERA via Loma Vista Recordings.

The Los Angeles Times reports Ghost “conquered metal and the charts” as IMPERA’s debut results in a list of #1 ratings on US charts and securing a #2 spot for the Billboard 200. IMPERA also dominated the European charts obtaining #1 in Sweden, Germany and Finland as well as receiving top 5 status in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland.

Ghost’s IMPERATOUR North American Tour Dates:

Fri Aug 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sat Aug 27 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena

Tue Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Aug 31 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

Fri Sep 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

Sat Sep 3 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Sun Sep 4 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Tue Sep 6 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena

Thu Sep 8 – Danville, VA – BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*

Fri Sep 9 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena

Sat Sep 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center

Tue Sep 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Thu Sep 15 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Fri Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Mon Sep 19 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

Tue Sep 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Wed Sep 21 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Fri Sep 23 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center**

*Ghost and Spiritbox only

**Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass

In addition to their tour, Ghost releases narrative webisodes and has dropped Chapter 11: Family Dinner available here. These narrative episodes seem to be a meta take on the group with a surprising comedic touch. Chapter 10 and discussion surrounding the episode can be found here. For more information on tour dates and tickets, look here.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on May 20 at 10:00am local time here.

Photo Credit Ekaterina Gorbacheva.